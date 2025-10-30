Heat, Drought, and Salt Put Ur and Babylon on the Brink

Iraqi heritage officials warn that climate change is stripping southern Mesopotamia of its treasures, as soaring heat, deepening drought, windblown sand, and rising soil salinity erode monuments in Ur and Babylon. The threat is immediate and mechanical: dunes grind away at ancient facades while salt crystals burst mud bricks from within, accelerating failures at sites that anchor the story of early civilization.

Sand is scouring the Ziggurat of Ur, the 4,000-year-old temple to the moon god Nanna. “The combination of wind and sand dunes leads to the erosion of the northern sections of the structure,” said Abdullah Nasrallah, an archaeologist at the antiquities department in Dhi Qar province. “While the third layer (of the Ziggurat) had already deteriorated due to weathering and climate change, erosion has now begun to affect the second layer,” he said.

Salt is attacking nearby ruins as well. At the Royal Cemetery of Ur—first excavated a century ago—salinity is degrading the very bricks that hold the graves. “These salt deposits appeared due to global warming and climate change—which led to the destruction of important parts of the cemetery,” said Dr. Kazem Hassoun, an inspector at the antiquities department in Dhi Qar. “Eventually, the deposits will cause the complete collapse of the mud bricks that make up this cemetery,” Hassoun said.

The crisis extends up the Euphrates to Babylon, where clay-rich walls and reliefs are deteriorating as groundwater and surface salinity climb. Funding and technical fixes are urgent, said Dr. Montaser Al-Hasnawi, director general at Iraq’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, who also pointed to past restoration errors that left heritage more fragile. “The salinity problem is increasing in both surface and groundwater. This will lead to the destruction of many cities that are beneath the earth,” Hasnawi said.