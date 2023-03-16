Donate
Helicopter Crash in Northern Iraq Kills 7
Illustrative: A Eurocopter AS350 belonging to the US Customs and Border Protection, April 21, 2014. (Bill Word/Creative Commons via Flickr)
Steven Ganot
03/16/2023

All passengers onboard a Eurocopter AS350 helicopter were killed when it crashed near a village and an oil field in Duhok province of northern Iraq, according to a statement released by the regional Counter-Terrorism Service on Thursday. An explosion inside the helicopter is believed to be the cause of the crash, which occurred on Wednesday evening. A Kurdish security source who wished to remain anonymous stated that initial information suggests seven people were killed. The Iraqi government, the US-led coalition, and the Turkish government have all denied ownership of the helicopter. An investigation has been launched to determine its ownership. Some of the victims have been identified as members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Turkey.

