Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Help Us Protect Independent Reporting in a Post-Truth Era

Help Us Protect Independent Reporting in a Post-Truth Era

Felice Friedson
12/04/2025

Dear Readers,

In today’s polarized, post-truth world, journalism from Israel and the broader Middle East faces two existential threats: disinformation and disconnection.

Amid the noise of propaganda and the speed of social media, accurate, on-the-ground reporting is collapsing, leaving policymakers, the media, and the public without trusted context.

The Media Line (TML) stands apart.

We are an American independent news agency with full-time correspondents from Jerusalem to Gaza, Syria, Bahrain, and Pakistan—covering not only Israel, but the greater Middle East. This past year has challenged us like no other, as we reported from the front lines and dodged Iranian missiles in our own backyard.

TML is not a government entity or advocacy outlet. It is a teaching newsroom, combining fact-based journalism with professional training for the next generation of reporters. For 25 years, TML has earned global trust through a digital network that reaches 100 million people daily.

As we move through the holiday season, the need—and the opportunity—is clear. Your support helps us sustain and scale operations, deepen our reach, and safeguard the future of credible coverage from Israel and the Middle East. Your meaningful support enables us to challenge the misinformation that feeds hate and antisemitism where it is most damaging

Please consider joining us with your generous donation.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

With warm wishes for the holiday season,

Felice Friedson
President and CEO
The Media Line

Mideast Daily News
Felice Friedson
holiday season
independent journalism
Middle East
The Media Line
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods