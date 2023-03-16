Israeli President Urges Consideration of Judicial Reform Compromise After PM’s Rejection

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Thursday that he accepts with love and enormous respect every substantive criticism of his compromise proposal for judicial reform, following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s rejection of the plan on Wednesday night.

Herzog presented what he called the “People’s Directive” on Wednesday evening, a comprehensive document aimed at resolving the conflict in Israel over the government’s proposed reforms of the country’s judicial system. The proposal, which was put forward after weeks of discussions with coalition government ministers, opposition lawmakers, and legal experts, drew both support and criticism from across the political spectrum. Netanyahu dismissed the proposal, stating that key sections only perpetuate the existing situation and fail to bring balance to Israel’s government.

“I suggest that everyone [read] the outline and my speech in-depth and see how it really presents a good alternative for Israel,” responded the president in his statement on Thursday.

Herzog emphasized that the proposal was a platform for discussion and that everything was for the purpose of calming emotions and reaching a broad agreement in Israeli society as quickly as possible to avoid further division.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met with the Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David on Thursday morning, expressing concerns about the risk posed to the Israeli economy following the government’s rejection of the president’s outline. Lapid said the Histadrut chairman expressed full support for the president’s outline and for efforts to reach a compromise that would prevent “fatal damage to the Israeli economy.” Lapid said he would continue to fight for a strong and democratic Israel for the sake of Israeli citizens.