Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
He’s Back! Iran’s Former President Ahmadinejad Files To Run Again
Mideast Daily News
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Iranian elections
presidency

He’s Back! Iran’s Former President Ahmadinejad Files To Run Again

Steven Ganot
05/12/2021

According to Iran state television, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is planning another run for president in the Islamic Republic’s upcoming elections, scheduled for June 18. Ahmadinejad filed the paperwork for his run for office at an Interior Ministry registration center that opened on Tuesday. Ahmadinejad, who was president of Iran from 2005 to 2013, is mounting his campaign despite being banned from running again by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2017. The Guardian Council, a 12-member panel that must approve of all candidates, could still block his candidacy. Ahmadinejad, the sixth president of Iran, is a conservative politician who was criticized domestically for his economic policies and criticized internationally for his poor human rights record. The current president, Hassan Rouhani, cannot run again due to term limits. The presidential race reportedly has not garnered much attention in Iran, whose population is struggling under the burden of heavy economic sanctions and the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.