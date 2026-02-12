Maayan Hoffman takes on Tucker Carlson’s viral portrayal of Christians in the Holy Land by doing the unglamorous work: checking the numbers, testing the claims, and asking what gets left out when a story is built for maximum outrage. Carlson, fresh off a Jordan trip and rumored to be heading to Israel, argues that Christians in Israel are “disappearing” and links fringe harassment in Jerusalem to something like an al-Qaida pipeline. Israeli Christian advocates and legal experts interviewed here call that framing a distortion—one that swaps context for insinuation.

The fact-check starts with demographics. Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported about 184,000 Christian citizens ahead of Christmas 2025—nearly 2% of the population—with steady growth over the past year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his Christmas Eve message to contrast that trend with the wider region, where Christian communities have often shrunk under discrimination and instability. Joel Rosenberg of ALL ISRAEL NEWS and Israeli attorney Calev Myers argue Israel is the only Middle Eastern country where the Christian minority has grown over decades, and they point to the collapse elsewhere, from Iraq under ISIS to Syria and Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

The story doesn’t ignore uglier realities. Archbishop Hosam Naoum describes radicals in the Old City who sometimes spit at or threaten clergy. Myers calls it a localized problem involving a small group of youth and notes police do detain suspects, though prosecution is uncommon because spitting often falls into a gray legal zone unless it makes contact. Crowd limits at Easter ceremonies, the piece argues, sit inside a safety-first mindset shaped by disasters such as the 2021 Meron crush.

Hoffman also revisits contested flashpoints Carlson raises—Bethlehem emigration, US aid flows, and the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast—arguing the broader narrative collapses once you follow the evidence. Read the full piece for the line-by-line audit and for how a culture-war video fares when it meets real data, on the record, in daylight—exactly as Maayan Hoffman lays it out.