Hezbollah Becomes the Tripwire in Israel-Iran Escalation

The war in the Middle East has a new equation, and it runs straight through Lebanon. In Keren Setton’s report, the latest Israel-Iran exchange is not treated as a one-day flare-up but as a warning shot: Hezbollah, weakened but not broken, has become the tripwire between Jerusalem, Tehran, and Washington.

The immediate crisis began after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, prompting Iran to fire missiles at Israel. President Donald Trump quickly pressured both sides to stop, with reports of a tense call between the US president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. For Israel, the problem is no longer only Hezbollah’s rockets and drones. It is Iran’s attempt to turn Hezbollah into a shield by threatening direct retaliation whenever Israel strikes the group too hard.

Experts interviewed by Setton say that shift is dangerous. Amatzia Baram of the University of Haifa argues that Washington is making a grave mistake by limiting Israel in Lebanon to avoid upsetting Iran. Dr. Menahem Merhavy, an Iran expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, says Tehran is under stress because its regional “ring of fire” has weakened, but Iran will not abandon Hezbollah.

The irony is sharp: Hezbollah was built to help Iran project power against Israel, yet Iran is now acting as Hezbollah’s protector. Baram says Hezbollah has lost roughly half its former strength but still has meaningful fighting capacity and is rebuilding with Iranian support. Merhavy says Iran’s latest missile barrage looked more like an effort to save face than a serious attempt to exact a major price from Israel.

The article also explores Hezbollah’s deeper roots inside Lebanon, including its financial, social, and welfare networks within the Shiite community. Those ties make the group harder to uproot, even as frustration grows over destruction, fear of Israeli targeting, and delays in Iranian reconstruction funds.

Setton’s full article captures the new strategic bind: Israel can strike Hezbollah, Iran can threaten escalation, President Trump can impose limits, and Hezbollah can survive long enough to keep the region nervous.