Hezbollah Hails ‘2 Abrahamic Faiths’ as Pope Leo Tours Lebanon and Turkey

Hezbollah used Pope Leo XIV’s weekend stop in Turkey and upcoming visit to Lebanon to attack Israel and burnish its own image as a defender of coexistence, issuing a statement on Saturday that branded Israel’s Gaza campaign “genocide” while hailing Lebanon as a bridge between religions. The comments came as the pope toured Istanbul’s Blue Mosque on the third day of his four-day trip, a visit marked by a surprisingly lukewarm Turkish reception and a muddled Vatican press operation.

In its message “welcoming” the pope, the Iran-backed Lebanese group declared that “Lebanon, with its diverse composition, represents a civilizational link between the followers of the two Abrahamic faiths, Christianity and Islam, and between the followers of religious, cultural, and secular trends in every country and continent of the world.” The flourish managed to skip over Lebanon’s Druze minority and, just as awkwardly, the first Abrahamic faith itself: Judaism. After decades of persecution, only a tiny Jewish community remains in Beirut, worshipping mostly out of sight.

The group, which began launching rockets at Israeli towns on October 8, 2023, claimed that “The conflicts the world is witnessing today stem, at their root, from the refusal of some to acknowledge or respect the rights of others, whether due to differences in religion, color, race, language, or other factors.” Israeli investigators last year blamed Hezbollah for the 2023 assassination of Christian politician Elias Hasrouni and for the kidnapping and killing of fellow Lebanese Forces figure Pascal Sleiman.

“What the Israeli enemy did in Gaza against the Palestinian people is a clear act of genocide; What [Israel] is doing in Lebanon is a blatant and unacceptable aggression that we condemn,” the group said, accusing Israel of being “driven by greed to control their water, land, and gas wealth.” Hezbollah used the papal visit to “reaffirm our commitment to coexistence” and “consensual democracy” while insisting on “our legitimate right to reject foreign interference.”

In Turkey, Pope Leo removed his shoes and walked in white socks through İstanbul’s Blue Mosque alongside imam and mufti guides, joking at one point, “It says no exit.” Muezzin Aşkın Musa Tunca replied, “You don’t have to go out, you can stay here.” The head of the Diyanet never appeared, despite earlier plans, and the Vatican had to retract an inaccurate press release that claimed the pope had prayed and been formally welcomed by Turkey’s top religious official. The Vatican later said Leo had visited the mosque “in a spirit of reflection and listening, with deep respect for the place and for the faith of those who gather there in prayer.”