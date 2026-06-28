Hezbollah Rejection Clouds New Israel-Lebanon Diplomatic Process

Israel and Lebanon have signed a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington, but the ink may be the easy part. As Giorgia Valente reports, the real test is whether Lebanon can extend state authority into the south while Hezbollah remains armed, entrenched, and openly opposed to the deal.

The agreement, signed June 26 at the State Department by Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and US State Department Counselor Daniel Holler, creates a phased process for Israeli redeployment from two initial pilot zones in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Armed Forces are supposed to assume full security responsibility there once the disarmament of nonstate armed groups and the dismantling of their military infrastructure are verified.

On paper, it is a diplomatic breakthrough: Israel and Lebanon recognize each other’s right to live in peace as neighboring sovereign states and state an intent to end the conflict. On the ground, the old bargain remains stubbornly intact. Lebanon wants Israeli withdrawal and restored sovereignty. Israel wants proof that Hezbollah will be disarmed and kept away from the border.

Hezbollah’s rejection was immediate. The group called the framework a surrender and rejected any link between Israeli withdrawal and its own disarmament. That response exposes the central problem: The agreement is formally between states, but the power to enforce or wreck it may lie elsewhere.

The story also captures a changing, complicated Lebanese mood. Recent polling showed majorities among several non-Shiite communities supporting peace with Israel and Hezbollah’s disarmament, while Shiite respondents overwhelmingly opposed both. Still, Lebanese political analyst Azzam warns that public openness does not necessarily translate into political power.

Nir Boms of the Moshe Dayan Center sees a rare opening, arguing that many Lebanese and Israelis may share an interest in weakening Hezbollah and restoring Lebanese sovereignty. But he also warns that any framework strengthening Iran’s proxies would leave Lebanon exposed.

Valente’s full report avoids easy optimism. The deal is real. So are the obstacles. And in Lebanon, paper agreements have a way of meeting men with rockets.