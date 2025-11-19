Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hezbollah’s ‘Right To Rearm’ Remark Raises Fears of New Israel–Lebanon Clash
A view of a concrete wall built by Israel near the Blue Line in Maroun El Ras, Lebanon, on Nov. 13, 2025. (COURTNEY BONNEAU/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Hezbollah’s ‘Right To Rearm’ Remark Raises Fears of New Israel–Lebanon Clash

Steven Ganot
11/19/2025

On Israel’s northern frontier, one misstep could turn a tense standoff into a new war, as Giorgia Valente reports for The Media Line. Her piece traces how a US-brokered 2024 ceasefire deal that was supposed to disarm Hezbollah and other nonstate armed groups by the end of 2025 is fraying on the ground, even while diplomats trade statements in New York and Beirut.

Lebanese officials are sending mixed messages: a senior figure talks about Hezbollah’s “right” to rearm, while President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam insist the group’s arsenal must eventually fall under state control. In Israel, analyst Avraham Levine describes a very different picture, saying Hezbollah is the only actor in Lebanon “staying true to its word” by openly rebuilding its forces and threatening both Israel and its own government.

UN peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon still patrol the Blue Line, but a fresh fight over an Israeli concrete barrier, a spike in cross-border fire, and a new United Nations report on rising military activity show how thin the buffer has become. More than 60,000 Israelis and thousands of Lebanese from shattered southern towns remain displaced, living proof that the last round of fighting never really ended.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Valente’s reporting zooms in on the human cost and the political deadlock: a Lebanese state too weak to confront Hezbollah, an Israeli leadership under pressure to bring evacuees home, and international mediators warning that “limited engagements could escalate quickly.” The stakes could hardly be higher for civilians on both sides. Read Giorgia Valente’s full article to understand why experts on both sides now describe the border as a “ticking time bomb” that no one quite knows how to defuse.

Mideast Daily News
Giorgia Valente
Hezbollah
Israel-Lebanon Border
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods