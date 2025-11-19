Hezbollah’s ‘Right To Rearm’ Remark Raises Fears of New Israel–Lebanon Clash

On Israel’s northern frontier, one misstep could turn a tense standoff into a new war, as Giorgia Valente reports for The Media Line. Her piece traces how a US-brokered 2024 ceasefire deal that was supposed to disarm Hezbollah and other nonstate armed groups by the end of 2025 is fraying on the ground, even while diplomats trade statements in New York and Beirut.

Lebanese officials are sending mixed messages: a senior figure talks about Hezbollah’s “right” to rearm, while President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam insist the group’s arsenal must eventually fall under state control. In Israel, analyst Avraham Levine describes a very different picture, saying Hezbollah is the only actor in Lebanon “staying true to its word” by openly rebuilding its forces and threatening both Israel and its own government.

UN peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon still patrol the Blue Line, but a fresh fight over an Israeli concrete barrier, a spike in cross-border fire, and a new United Nations report on rising military activity show how thin the buffer has become. More than 60,000 Israelis and thousands of Lebanese from shattered southern towns remain displaced, living proof that the last round of fighting never really ended.

Valente’s reporting zooms in on the human cost and the political deadlock: a Lebanese state too weak to confront Hezbollah, an Israeli leadership under pressure to bring evacuees home, and international mediators warning that “limited engagements could escalate quickly.” The stakes could hardly be higher for civilians on both sides. Read Giorgia Valente’s full article to understand why experts on both sides now describe the border as a “ticking time bomb” that no one quite knows how to defuse.