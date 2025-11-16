Hidden Bacteria in Brain Tumors May Help Cancers Grow and Resist Treatment

International scientists working with Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have found that brain tumors are teeming with bacteria, and that some of these microbes may help cancers grow or resist treatment, according to new research published in Nature Cancer. By examining tissue from hundreds of patients, the team mapped a hidden ecosystem that could influence how long people with brain tumors live and how well their therapies work.

The researchers analyzed 322 samples from two major groups: glioblastoma, the most common aggressive brain tumor in adults, and brain metastases, tumors that spread from cancers such as lung and breast. They found bacteria not only tucked inside cancer cells but also inside nearby immune cells. Brain metastases carried more bacteria and a greater variety of species than glioblastomas, suggesting that the tumor’s origin and biology may shape its microbial makeup.

In some patients, identical bacterial species appeared in both the original tumor and its matching brain metastasis. That pattern hints that microbes may hitch a ride with cancer cells as they travel through the body.

Certain bacteria also seemed to feed the disease. In glioblastoma, some microbes generate phosphorus, a nutrient these tumors often lack, potentially giving them extra fuel. Other bacterial secretions appeared to blunt the effect of a commonly used chemotherapy drug, and patients whose brain metastases harbored richer bacterial communities tended to have shorter survival.

Scientists say that understanding which bacteria live inside which tumors—and what they are doing there—could open new ways to diagnose brain cancers, predict which patients are at higher risk, and design treatments that either target the microbes or use them to patients’ advantage,