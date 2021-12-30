Hit Israeli Action-Drama Series ‘Fauda’ is Traveling to Lebanon, Germany
It’s time to get your Fauda on. The popular Israeli action-drama series released a teaser trailer on Tuesday for its fourth season, and this time the counterterrorism team led by actor Lior Raz’s Doron Kavillio is going out into the rest of the world, after spending most of season three in Gaza. Season four of the series watched around the world, which is set to be released with 10 episodes in mid-2022 – first in Hebrew on the Yes satellite network in Israel and then with subtitles on Netflix, will be set in other countries in the Middle East and Europe, including Lebanon and Germany, with action also taking place in Jenin in the West Bank and Ramle in central Israel. Not surprisingly, Hizbullah will make an appearance this season. With this new season, Fauda, which means chaos in Arabic, will become Israel’s longest-running action series, according to Deadline.
