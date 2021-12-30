The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hit Israeli Action-Drama Series ‘Fauda’ is Traveling to Lebanon, Germany
A billboard in Tel Aviv in Hebrew and Arabic advertises a previous season of the hit Israeli television action-drama "Fauda," which dropped a teaser trailer for its 4th season on December 28, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
television shows
Israel
Fauda

Hit Israeli Action-Drama Series ‘Fauda’ is Traveling to Lebanon, Germany

Marcy Oster
12/30/2021

It’s time to get your Fauda on. The popular Israeli action-drama series released a teaser trailer on Tuesday for its fourth season, and this time the counterterrorism team led by actor Lior Raz’s Doron Kavillio is going out into the rest of the world, after spending most of season three in Gaza. Season four of the series watched around the world, which is set to be released with 10 episodes in mid-2022 – first in Hebrew on the Yes satellite network in Israel and then with subtitles on Netflix, will be set in other countries in the Middle East and Europe, including Lebanon and Germany, with action also taking place in Jenin in the West Bank and Ramle in central Israel. Not surprisingly, Hizbullah will make an appearance this season. With this new season, Fauda, which means chaos in Arabic, will become Israel’s longest-running action series, according to Deadline.

