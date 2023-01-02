It's the glowing season of lights.

Hizbullah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Reported Hospitalized With Stroke
Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Hassan Nasrallah
Hizbullah
stroke
Lebanon

Hizbullah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Reported Hospitalized With Stroke

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2023

The head of Hizbullah, Hassan Nasrallah, has been hospitalized in Beirut after suffering a stroke, reportedly his second, according to Lebanese and Saudi news reports, as well as statements coming out of Iran, which is a major supporter of Hizbulah.  But Hizbullah said that Nasrallah, 62, is in intensive care in Great Prophet Hospital in Beirut because he fell ill with the flu, and it affected his voice and his ability to speak well. It is not clear whether Nasrallah, who is secretary-general of Hizbullah, is conscious or not. The news and rumors about Nasrallah’s health began circulating on Friday, after Nasrallah canceled a speech he was supposed to give in Beirut. Now Nasrallah is scheduled to speak on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack at Iraq’s Baghdad airport. Nasrallah has served as Hizbullah leader since 1992. He lives in south Beirut. Hizbullah is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and several Western countries as well as the European Union.

