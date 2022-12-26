It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hizbullah Hands Over Man Suspected of Killing UN Peacekeeper
An Italian peacekeeper of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols the "Blue Line" that demarcates the border between Lebanon and Israel on January 17, 2009. (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Hizbullah
Lebanon
UNIFIL
UN Peacekeepers

Hizbullah Hands Over Man Suspected of Killing UN Peacekeeper

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2022

Lebanon’s Hizbullah has handed over the man suspected of killing Irish United Nations peacekeeper Sean Rooney in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel earlier this month, the French news agency AFP reported citing an unnamed security official. The security official said that Hizbullah is cooperating in the probe led by Lebanese military intelligence. The attack appears to have been “premeditated,” the official told AFP. Hizbullah told Reuters a day after the attack that it was not involved in the incident. Rooney, 23, was killed after the convoy he was riding in was fired on by a hostile mob of Lebanese villagers as it traveled to Beirut during what UNIFIL says was a standard run. Three other soldiers were injured in what is being described as an ambush, with one of the soldiers in serious condition. One of the armored vehicles in the convoy heading to Beirut was stopped at an ad-hoc roadblock and surrounded by a hostile mob.  After the vehicle was shot at, the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into a shop along the road to Beirut near the southern Lebanese village of Al-Aqbiya. UNIFIL has operated in Lebanon since 1978 to maintain peace between Lebanon and Israel and was expanded in 2006 at the end of the war between Israel and Hizbullah in southern Lebanon. There has been tension between UNIFIL and Hizbullah in recent months, according to reports.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.