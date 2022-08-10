The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hizbullah Threatens To ‘Sever’ Israel’s Hands Over Drilling
The Turkish-flagged drill ship ‘Yavuz’ prepares to search for natural gas off the western coast on Cyprus in July 2019 while accompanied by a Turkish warship. (Turkish National Defense Ministry - handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hizbullah
Lebanon
Drilling
Israel
Turkey
Gas
Eastern Mediterranean

Hizbullah Threatens To ‘Sever’ Israel’s Hands Over Drilling

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2022

Lebanon’s Hizbullah has threatened to “sever” Israel’s hands over its work at an offshore gas field in Mediterranean Sea waters claimed by Lebanon. Hizbullah chief Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel on Tuesday during a televised speech that “the hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed.” He added: “Lebanon’s oil, gas and water resources must remain under its control and no one should be allowed to rob the country.” Israel in June moved a new drilling platform to the Karish drilling site. In July, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish, in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year. Meanwhile, Turkey has resumed offshore gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea after a hiatus of two years. The Abdullhamid Han drillship set sail on Tuesday for waters that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a ceremony are “within our sovereign territory.” Though the area that Turkey will drill for gas in has not been specified, it is speculated that it will be in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. Turkey does not recognize Cyprus as a sovereign state that is entitled to its own zone. Turkey argues that some of the waters around the island are part of Turkey’s continental shelf. The European Union imposed sanctions on Turkey after it dispatched a drilling ship to waters near Cyprus in July 2019. Turkey then halted offshore gas explorations in December 2020, shortly after the EU threatened further economic sanctions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.