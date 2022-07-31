Hizbullah Video Threatens Israel Over Offshore Gas Drilling

The Lebanese terror organization Hizbullah released a video that threatens to attack work at an Israeli offshore gas field, in Mediterranean Sea waters claimed by Lebanon. The video, interspersing clips of Israel’s gas fields and the preparation of a missile launching system, warns Israel that “Playing with time is useless,” and concludes with a warning that the gas-gathering infrastructure in the Karish gas field is “within range” of its missiles. The video was played on the Hizbullah-affiliated Al-Manar TV. The threat came hours before US mediator Amos Hochstein was scheduled to meet in Beirut with Lebanese officials to continue negotiations on Lebanon’s dispute with Israel over the countries’ maritime borders. A week ago, Hizbullah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israel if it begins to extract gas from the Karish gas field, located in the eastern Mediterranean. “All land and sea targets of Israel are in the range of Hizbullah missiles,” Nasrallah said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV, a pro-Hizbullah station. Earlier this month, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish, in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year.