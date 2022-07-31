The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hizbullah Video Threatens Israel Over Offshore Gas Drilling
A ship operated by the London-based Energean company brings a new drilling platform to Mediterranean waters that Israel says are part of Israel’s economic zone, not a disputed area as Lebanon claims. (Twitter)
Hizbullah
offshore gas
Mediterranean Sea
territorial waters
Israel
Karish

Hizbullah Video Threatens Israel Over Offshore Gas Drilling

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

The Lebanese terror organization Hizbullah released a video that threatens to attack work at an Israeli offshore gas field, in Mediterranean Sea waters claimed by Lebanon. The video, interspersing clips of Israel’s gas fields and the preparation of a missile launching system, warns Israel that “Playing with time is useless,” and concludes with a warning that the gas-gathering infrastructure in the Karish gas field is “within range” of its missiles.  The video was played on the Hizbullah-affiliated Al-Manar TV. The threat came hours before US mediator Amos Hochstein was scheduled to meet in Beirut with Lebanese officials to continue negotiations on Lebanon’s dispute with Israel over the countries’ maritime borders.  A week ago, Hizbullah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israel if it begins to extract gas from the Karish gas field, located in the eastern Mediterranean. “All land and sea targets of Israel are in the range of Hizbullah missiles,” Nasrallah said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV, a pro-Hizbullah station. Earlier this month, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish, in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year.

