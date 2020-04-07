Donate
Mideast Daily News
Holiday Greetings…

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2020

The management and staff of THE MEDIA LINE extend warm holiday greetings to all of our readers, listeners and viewers celebrating Passover and Easter.

This year’s commemoration is no doubt the most bizarre any of us have lived through, the challenge to enjoy and seek meaningful reflection being severely tested amid the physical and economic devastation we are witnessing.

So rather than ruing the holidays’ inconvenient timing, perhaps they are just what the doctor ordered.

CHAG PESACH SAMEACH and HAPPY EASTER

The Media Line

