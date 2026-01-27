Donate
Holocaust Denial Went Viral After October 7

Steven Ganot
01/27/2026

In this hard-edged opinion piece, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Ariel Gelblung, and Daniel Schuster argue that the post-October 7 surge in antisemitism has been paired with something even more corrosive: Holocaust denial and distortion going digital at scale. Cooper and Gelblung describe a Europe where the “world’s oldest hatred” shows up not only in street harassment and campus agitation, but also in desecrated memorials and threats aimed at survivors’ homes—signals, they warn, of an assault on memory itself.

Their core claim is blunt: Holocaust denial is not debate; it is strategy. Online, it recruits the young, mainstreams conspiracies, and even generates revenue. In their telling, antisemitism is being rebranded as moral posture while history is flattened into clickbait, stripped of context, and boosted by algorithms that reward outrage.

They tie the moment to a familiar prelude. The Holocaust, they remind readers, began with words—myths, stereotypes, and institutional failure—before it became policy and then slaughter. They lean on Simon Wiesenthal’s warning that Jews are often the first targets, but rarely the last, and that organized hate plus social crisis plus technology can produce catastrophe.

Their prescription leans traditional and practical: serious education about how it happened, not only what happened; broad adoption and enforcement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism; and political pressure on tech companies to stop profiting from hate. Read the full piece for the authors’ sharper framing—and their challenge to Europe to lead. Cooper, Gelblung, and Schuster leave no doubt about the stakes.

Mideast Daily News
Abraham Cooper
Ariel Gelblung
Daniel Schuster
Holocaust denial
TheMediaLine
