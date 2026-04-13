Holocaust Remembrance Day Opens With a Warning for Europe

As Holocaust Remembrance Day begins tonight, Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Daniel Schuster deliver an opinion piece that is less memorial than warning flare. Their argument is blunt: Europe was tested after October 7, 2023, and too much of it failed again. In their telling, October 7 was the massacre; October 8 was the reckoning, the moment when Europe had to decide whether the lessons of the Shoah meant anything when Jews were once more under assault.

Cooper and Schuster build their case on what they see as a collapse of moral clarity. Yes, some European leaders came to Israel in the first days after the Hamas attack and said the right things. Then, they argue, came the retreat: equivocation, rising hostility toward Israel, and a public climate in which antisemitic narratives grew easier to air and easier to excuse. They point to rhetoric in countries such as the Netherlands, France, and Spain; to the recasting of Anne Frank in keffiyehs; to what they describe as weak protection for Jewish communities; and to a media and social-media ecosystem that keeps placing Jews, Zionists, and Israel in the dock.

The piece lands with extra force because it arrives alongside fresh data. Tel Aviv University’s annual antisemitism report found that 20 Jews were killed in four antisemitic attacks in 2025, the highest annual death toll from antisemitic violence in more than three decades. The same report warned that, even where total incident counts shifted up or down, levels of antisemitism across Western countries remained well above prewar 2022 levels. In other words, Cooper and Schuster are not writing into a vacuum; they are writing into a year when the numbers turned grim in a very old way.

Their core claim is that Jews are no longer defenseless, and Israel exists precisely so that Jewish fate is not outsourced to the goodwill of others. They do not reject criticism of Israel as such. They argue instead that criticism that ignores the mass murder of Jews, excuses terror, or empties the word “genocide” of meaning has crossed into distortion and denial. Near the end, Cooper and Schuster turn from indictment to demand: stop normalizing antisemitism, stop dignifying incitement, and stop pretending neutrality is possible when evil is on the march. Read their full opinion piece.