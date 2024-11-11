Donate
Honoring Veterans Day With the Story of Johnny Y’s Resilient Journey

Steven Ganot
11/12/2024

To mark Veterans Day, Jack Baxter brings a heartfelt remembrance of his friend, LCpl. John Alan Wikel, affectionately called Johnny Y. A combat veteran wounded three times during the 1968 Tet Offensive in Vietnam, Johnny Y epitomized resilience, loyalty, and raw authenticity. Baxter recounts their years of friendship, from laboring in California’s San Joaquin Valley to selling showbiz apparel in Nashville, and their later exploits in New York City. Johnny Y’s journey reflected the enduring struggles and camaraderie of combat veterans as he transitioned from war hero to civilian life, never forgetting his comrades’ sacrifices.

In one poignant memory, Johnny Y’s frustrations boiled over when a Vietnamese colonel-turned-interviewer, who once served with the US-aligned Army of the Republic of Vietnam, offered him work at a peanut company. The encounter highlighted the disillusionment and complex emotions many veterans faced upon returning home. Baxter’s storytelling captures the essence of service, sacrifice, and resilience that underpins Veterans Day.

Jack Baxter’s tribute closes with a powerful reflection on Johnny Y’s final years among fellow combat veterans in Florida—bonded by their shared history and enduring spirit.

