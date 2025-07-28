Donate
Hope on Hold: Families of Hostages Look to the US for a Solution
Demonstration in Hostages Square Tel Aviv July 26, 2025. (Gabriel Colodro, The Media Line)

Miriam Metzinger
07/28/2025

As some 50,000 people gather in Hostages Square on a humid night, the crowd is tired of hope and craves action. Nearly two years after October 7, families of hostages have endured the torturous on-again, off-again negotiations and partial releases. They are demanding an end to the impasse and uncertainty.

In his article ‘Freeze Qatar’s Assets’: Hostage Families Turn to President Trump as Confidence in Israeli Government Collapses, The Media Line’s Gabriel Colodro speaks with families of hostages, many of whom have lost faith in their own government’s ability—or will—to resolve the crisis. Instead,  they look overseas for a solution. A growing number believe that US President Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to secure the release of their loved ones.

Some of the recently freed hostages credit President Trump for their return, reinforcing the perception that he can act where others have failed. Others argue that he alone has the political leverage to pressure Qatar, home to senior Hamas leaders, into using its influence over the group.

With each passing day, the window for hope narrows. For these families, it’s never been about politics. It’s about time. And time is running out.

