Horn of Africa Leaders Call for Swift Action on Climate Change, Global Reforms at UN General Assembly
Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre speaks during the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, 2023. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Horn of Africa
United Nations General Assembly
climate change
Sustainable Development Goals
global reforms

Horn of Africa Leaders Call for Swift Action on Climate Change, Global Reforms at UN General Assembly

Steven Ganot
09/24/2023

During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate, leaders from the Horn of Africa made fervent appeals for global action to address climate change and reform outdated financial systems. Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized the need for “solidarity and cooperation” to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen urged global leaders to prioritize partnership over competition and work collaboratively towards shared prosperity. He warned that rising poverty and hunger are undermining the SDGs and highlighted Ethiopia’s 10-year development plan aligned with the goals.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s foreign minister, spoke against the tendency for nations to “group together into clubs,” thereby impeding global reform and worsening inequality. Youssouf revealed that Djibouti has made strides in mitigating malnutrition and aligning national strategies with the SDGs.

Osman Saleh Mohammed, foreign minister of Eritrea, stated that the UN needs a significant structural overhaul, particularly in its Security Council, to meet its intended purposes.

Hassen noted that reforming the Security Council is not optional but necessary, advocating for permanent African seats.

