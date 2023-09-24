Horn of Africa Leaders Call for Swift Action on Climate Change, Global Reforms at UN General Assembly

During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate, leaders from the Horn of Africa made fervent appeals for global action to address climate change and reform outdated financial systems. Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized the need for “solidarity and cooperation” to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen urged global leaders to prioritize partnership over competition and work collaboratively towards shared prosperity. He warned that rising poverty and hunger are undermining the SDGs and highlighted Ethiopia’s 10-year development plan aligned with the goals.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s foreign minister, spoke against the tendency for nations to “group together into clubs,” thereby impeding global reform and worsening inequality. Youssouf revealed that Djibouti has made strides in mitigating malnutrition and aligning national strategies with the SDGs.

Osman Saleh Mohammed, foreign minister of Eritrea, stated that the UN needs a significant structural overhaul, particularly in its Security Council, to meet its intended purposes.

Hassen noted that reforming the Security Council is not optional but necessary, advocating for permanent African seats.