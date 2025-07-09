Hostages, Deadlines, and Red Lines: Inside the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Debate

Ceasefire? Maybe. Political minefield? Definitely. In her sharp reporting for The Media Line, Keren Setton breaks down the high-stakes Gaza negotiations that brought Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House this week for talks with US President Donald Trump. Publicly, both leaders appear aligned: Hamas must release hostages and Israel must remain secure. Behind closed doors, though, timelines and tactics don’t exactly match.

Trump wants an end to the war sooner rather than later—and might be willing to lean on Netanyahu to get there, especially after helping Israel hit Iran’s nuclear sites last month. But Netanyahu’s right-wing allies are demanding no ceasefire until Hamas is out of power. And while American envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Qatar to work the backchannels, five Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza, igniting a fierce domestic debate about whether the war should continue.

Experts like Chuck Freilich and Ruth Pines Feldman argue that Hamas’ rigidity may ironically help Israel shape US policy to fit its own red lines. The current proposal—10 hostages for a 60-day pause—is stuck on Hamas’ demands that Israel withdraw and the US guarantee permanent peace terms. That’s a no-go for Netanyahu, who sees such concessions as letting Hamas survive politically.

Setton weaves in broader stakes, too: potential normalization with Saudi Arabia, the weakened “Axis of Resistance,” and Trump’s ambition to reshape the region. As Pines Feldman puts it, the Americans may end up pressuring Hamas, not Israel. If you’re tracking the Middle East endgame, this isn’t just about Gaza—it’s about what kind of regional order comes next.

Read Keren Setton’s full report to see how the hostage talks in Qatar are really part of something much bigger.