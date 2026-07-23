House Passes $1.1 Trillion Defense Bill While Israel Aid Faces Growing Opposition 

The House has approved the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reaffirming US military cooperation with Israel even as support for that relationship faces growing scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

The annual defense policy bill passed 216-212, largely along party lines, with all but seven Republicans voting in favor and all but six Democrats voting against. Alongside a 5% to 7% military pay raise and a provision officially renaming the Department of Defense as “The Department of War,” the legislation commits $750 million to joint US-Israel military programs and launches a new initiative to expand Pentagon technological cooperation with Israel.

The funding package reflects the breadth of the defense partnership. AIPAC said it includes “$500 million for missile defense, $100 million for counter-unmanned systems, $100 million for subterranean operations, and $50 million for emerging technologies. The bill also extends the War Reserves Stockpile Authority–Israel.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved its own version of the NDAA, although Senate Democrats have delayed floor consideration over spending and foreign policy disagreements. Despite those disputes, the legislation remains one of Congress’ most durable bipartisan measures, having become law for 65 consecutive years.

The House vote also comes as lawmakers continue debating broader US support for Israel. Just one week earlier, the House rejected an amendment that would have eliminated all $3.3 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Israel from a foreign affairs spending bill.

That proposal failed 104-314, with 10 lawmakers voting “present.” Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of the amendment’s sponsors, was the only Republican to support cutting off the aid.

The Democratic caucus was almost evenly divided. A total of 103 Democrats voted to end assistance to Israel, while 98 opposed the measure and 10 voted “present.”

Taken together, the two votes highlight the competing currents shaping the debate in Congress. While divisions over aid to Israel have become increasingly visible, bipartisan backing for military cooperation remains strong enough to carry one of the year’s most consequential defense bills through the House. How long the fragile consensus can endure, especially with dramatic changes in the Democratic party, is an open question.