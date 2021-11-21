Housekeeper for Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Offered to Spy on Him For Iran

A member of the housekeeping staff of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz offered to spy on Gantz for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced. The employee, Omri Goren, was charged with espionage late last week. He was offering his services cheap, asking Black Shadow, a cyber-hacker group linked to Iran, for just $7,000. He reportedly provided photos taken inside Gantz’s house as proof that he was in a position to provide information. His attorney, a public defender, said Goren had acted out of “financial duress” and did not plan to harm national security. Goren reportedly was hired by Gantz when he was serving as Israel Defense Forces chief of staff and was never vetted by the Shin Bet. Israeli media reported that Goren has a criminal record including bank robbery, theft, and breaking and entering.