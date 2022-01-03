Houthi Rebels Seize Emirati Cargo Ship in Red Sea Accusing It of ‘Hostile Acts,’ Saudi Coalition Threatens Force
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have seized a cargo ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Hodeida. The Houthis said that the ship was carrying military supplies and was engaged in “hostile acts targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people.” The crew remains on board the ship, according to the Houthis, and is made up of “different nationalities.” The Saudi-led coalition that is backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Monday in a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA that the Rawabi cargo ship is carrying medical field equipment that was used to operate A Saudi Field Hospital On the Island of Socotra. The mission had concluded and the equipment was being shipped to Saudi’s Jazan Port, according to the coalition. “This act of piracy by the terrorist Houthi militia is a credible threat that highlights the danger of the terrorist Houthi militia on the freedom of navigation and international trade in the South Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait,” the coalition statement said. The coalition called on the Houthis to release the ship, and threatened to use force in order to free it. The Houthis have been accused in the past of attacking ships in the Red Sea, a busy maritime route.
