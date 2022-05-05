Houthis Attack Yemeni Gov’t Security Center Despite Cease-fire

The Houthi rebels attacked a Yemeni government security center in the southwestern Taiz province on Wednesday, a military official said. “The Houthis used an explosive-laden drone in their attack against the headquarters of the pro-government security forces and the Civil Defense Authority in eastern Taiz,” the official told the Xinhua news agency, on condition of anonymity. At least nine security personnel were injured in the drone attack, which also caused panic among women and children in a nearby park, the military official said. Ansar Allah, the Houthi tribe’s Islamist political movement and militia, has not commented on the attack. If confirmed, it would be a violation of the UN-brokered two-month cease-fire declared on April 2. Yemen’s civil war between the internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, has killed an estimated 150,000 people according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and has displaced 4.3 million according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.