Houthis Blamed for 2nd Strike in 3 Days on Saudi Capital 

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday intercepted what appears to have been yet another rocket launched at its capital, the second such attack on Riyadh in three days. No casualties were reported in the incident, but residents reported a loud explosion that shook the capital. There was no official Saudi comment on the strike, which is thought to have been carried out by Yemeni Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led coalition over control of Yemen. On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a “hostile” projectile targeting Riyadh, which the Houthis denied launching. The attack caused the temporary closure of the King Khaled International Airport. While the Houthis have over the years orchestrated several strikes against Saudi targets bordering Yemen, they have yet to strike Riyadh, a step which would constitute a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. The Iran-backed rebels ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi from Saana in 2015, and have since waged a civil war against the Saudi-led coalition, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.