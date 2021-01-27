This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthis Blamed for 2nd Strike in 3 Days on Saudi Capital 
The King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh City. (Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Houthi
rocket attack

Houthis Blamed for 2nd Strike in 3 Days on Saudi Capital 

Uri Cohen
01/27/2021

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday intercepted what appears to have been yet another rocket launched at its capital, the second such attack on Riyadh in three days. No casualties were reported in the incident, but residents reported a loud explosion that shook the capital. There was no official Saudi comment on the strike, which is thought to have been carried out by Yemeni Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led coalition over control of Yemen. On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a “hostile” projectile targeting Riyadh, which the Houthis denied launching. The attack caused the temporary closure of the King Khaled International Airport. While the Houthis have over the years orchestrated several strikes against Saudi targets bordering Yemen, they have yet to strike Riyadh, a step which would constitute a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. The Iran-backed rebels ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi from Saana in 2015, and have since waged a civil war against the Saudi-led coalition, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.