Houthis Burn Over 40 Homes of Refugees from Conflict in Yemen

The government of Yemen blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of deliberately setting fire to more than 40 homes in three villages in the south of the port city Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis. Most of the homes belonged to Yemeni citizens displaced by the fighting in the conflict in Yemen between the government and the Houthis. Homes were burned down in the villages of Markouda, Al-Shujaira and Al-Nakhilah. Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani made the charge in a statement that he also tweeted, accompanied by photos of some of the burning homes. “The destruction of civilians’ homes by the terrorist Houthi militia in the villages south of the city of Hodeidah is an extension of its crime of destroying thousands of homes of state leaders, sheikhs, politicians, media professionals and military personnel who reject its coup in the various governorates under its control, and forcibly displacing their families, in flagrant violation of international law,” Al-Eryani said. He called on the international community to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization. The accusation against the Houthis comes days after they seized a cargo ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates in the Red Sea near the Hodeida port. The Houthis said that the ship was carrying military supplies and was engaged in “hostile acts targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people.” The Saudi-led coalition that is backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said the ship carries medical field equipment that was used to operate a Saudi field hospital on the island of Socotra. The coalition retaliated Wednesday with airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.