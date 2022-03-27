The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthis Call for Truce After Missile and Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Smoke billows from an oil storage facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 25, 2022 after a missile attack by Yemeni rebels. (Andrej Isacovic/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
Yemen Civil War
saudi coalition
Cease-fire

Houthis Call for Truce After Missile and Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Yemen

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2022

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen announced a unilateral three-day truce with the Saudi coalition in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen on Sunday following two days of drone and missile attacks. The Houthis launched attacks on sites in Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh, beginning on Friday which struck the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, causing a huge fire in a storage that was still burning a day later and threatened a second such tank. The Saudi coalition retaliated by pounded the Houthi rebels in Yemen with missile and drone attacks, which left at least seven people dead. The Saudi attacks hit a power plant, a fuel supply station and the state-run social insurance office in the Houthi capital of Sanaa. The Houthi attack also came as the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was getting underway. The Grand Prix was scheduled to go ahead as planned on Sunday, following practice runs on Saturday, in Jeddah despite the attack. The attacks come days after the Gulf Cooperation Council announced that it would invite both sides in Yemen’s civil war for talks. The Houthis rejected the suggested venue for the talks, Riyadh, saying it would be willing to negotiate in a more neutral country.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.