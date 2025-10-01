Houthis Claim Cruise-Missile Strike on Dutch Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen’s Houthi movement said Wednesday it carried out a cruise-missile strike on the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden two days earlier, targeting the vessel because its owner “has dealings with Israel,” and vowing to keep hitting Israel-linked shipping until the Gaza war and blockade end. The European Union’s naval mission reported the attack about 128 nautical miles southeast of Aden and said all 19 crew were evacuated from the burning vessel, with two seriously wounded.

The claim pushes a long-running shadow war into one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, the gateway between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea’s Bab el Mandeb strait. Since October 2023, Houthi fighters who control much of northern Yemen, including Sana’a, have launched missiles and drones at Israel and ships they say are tied to Israel, forcing many carriers to reroute around Africa and raising insurance and freight costs across the global supply chain. The US and UK have struck Houthi launch sites and depots inside Yemen, while the EU has deployed a protective naval mission to escort and defend commercial traffic.

Regional officials warn the latest strike shows the group’s ability to project firepower far from Yemen’s coast and threaten trade that usually flows toward the Suez Canal. The Houthis said their campaign will continue across the Red Sea and Arabian Sea; European officials, for their part, describe a rolling rescue-and-defense effort that now stretches from the Gulf of Aden to the wider Indian Ocean.

The Minervagracht episode is the latest test of a fragile maritime security architecture already under strain from overlapping wars, drone warfare, and the growing use of long-range anti-ship weapons.