Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthis Initially Cool to Saudi Cease-Fire Offer
A picture taken on March 20, 2021 shows the port of Yemen's Red Sea coastal city of Hodeida, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
saudi coalition
Cease-fire

Houthis Initially Cool to Saudi Cease-Fire Offer

Michael Friedson
03/23/2021

A new truce offered by Saudi Arabia to the Iranian-backed Houthis received a tepid response. The proposal included a cease-fire throughout the affected areas and reopening of air and sea channels. The Saudi plan included steps the Houthis would take, such as allowing food and fuel to pass through Sanaa Airport and Hodeidah port. As expected, the Yemeni government, the Saudi ally, responded enthusiastically to the proposed peace deal, while the Houthis responded coolly, saying the draft had nothing new to offer. Rather than allow limited passage through the airport and seaport, the Houthis are demanding a complete lifting of the coalition blockade. Meanwhile, there also is the matter of more than a dozen ships that have been seized by coalition forces that the Houthis want freed. While the cease-fire was being considered on Monday, coalition forces launched multiple strikes on what they claimed were Houthi assets, such as a grain depository north of Hodeidah and a drone assembly facility.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.