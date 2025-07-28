Houthis Threaten to Target Ships Linked to Israel, Expanding Naval Campaign in Red Sea 

Yemen’s Houthi group announced a new phase in its maritime campaign against Israel on Sunday, declaring it will attack any vessel operated by companies that conduct business with Israeli ports, regardless of the ship’s destination or flag. The threat marks a significant escalation in the group’s ongoing operations in the Red Sea, which they claim are in response to Israel’s blockade and military actions in Gaza.

In a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Sare’e said, “This escalation includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality and wherever they may be, within our forces’ reach.” He warned that companies must halt their dealings with Israeli ports immediately or face consequences.

Sare’e added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all countries, if they want to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip.”

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have targeted Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023. Earlier this month, they claimed responsibility for sinking two commercial ships—Magic Seas and Eternity C. In 2024 alone, the group has reportedly attacked and sunk four vessels. In 2023, they seized the Galaxy Leader and held its crew for months before releasing them through Omani mediation; the ship itself remains in Houthi custody.

The Houthis say their actions are part of an ongoing campaign to support Palestinians and pressure Israel to end its blockade of Gaza.