Houthis Turn Crypto Into War Cash

Khaled Al-Ansi opens with a scene that feels painfully old-fashioned in the worst possible way: a hungry father in Sanaa sitting by candlelight, unable to buy flour for his children. A few kilometers away, the story turns sharply modern. Servers linked to the Houthis are allegedly generating and moving digital money through cryptocurrency networks, turning Yemen’s ruined infrastructure into part of a war-finance machine.

Al-Ansi’s report follows the money into a shadow economy built on Tether, temporary digital wallets, weakly regulated exchanges, and cash-out networks that can move value faster than traditional sanctions can catch it. The UN Panel of Experts’ October 2025 report on Yemen found that sanctions have had limited effect, partly because the Houthis rely on alternative financial channels, smuggling networks, and control over Yemen’s telecommunications sector.

The article ties local testimony to international reporting on Binance, Iran-linked transfers, and digital wallets reportedly connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Houthis. Amin Jameel, a digital analysis and networks engineer, explains that the Houthis’ system is not random. It is built around the TRON network and Tether, or USDT, because transactions are cheap, fast, and linked to the US dollar rather than the wild swings of other cryptocurrencies.

The mechanics are stark: temporary wallet addresses receive the money, exchanges with loose oversight help move it, and exchange networks on the ground convert digital tokens into cash. That cash, according to the report, can then support frontlines, weapons purchases, property acquisitions, or foreign citizenships for Houthi figures abroad.

A YemenNet technical officer adds another layer, alleging that the Houthis exploit public telecommunications infrastructure and servers for cryptocurrency mining, worsening already poor internet service and diverting electricity from civilian needs. The article also describes allegations involving Huawei technical teams in Yemen, while making clear that those specific claims could not be independently verified.

The Red Sea and Bab el Mandeb Strait bring the story from cyberspace back to geography. Reports cited in the article describe “safety fees” paid through temporary digital wallets to avoid Houthi attacks on shipping.

Al-Ansi’s full article captures the central paradox of Yemen’s war: a starving population below ground and a digital war chest above it.