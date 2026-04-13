How Psychological First Aid Is Trying To Stop PTSD Before It Starts

In this vivid and deeply human report, Maayan Hoffman looks past the battlefield and into the quieter, longer war now taking shape inside Israeli homes, safe rooms, and nervous systems. Even with a tentative truce between the US and Iran and a pause in ballistic missile fire from Tehran, northern Israelis remain under threat as fighting with Hezbollah continues, and families near the Lebanese border are still living by the rhythm of sirens, explosions, and instinct.

Hoffman centers the story on Ori Mogel, a father of three in Misgav Am, Israel’s northernmost kibbutz, where the border is not an abstraction but a fence outside the house. His family was evacuated after October 7, returned home in March 2025, and is now again trying to build something like normal life in a place where normal has long since packed up and left. His children are already absorbing the logic of war: one drops her bicycle and runs when a siren sounds; another can tell Israeli explosions from Hezbollah fire; the youngest bolts for safety without hesitation. Mogel’s conclusion is painfully simple. The children, he says, will need treatment. So, probably, will everyone else.

The article’s second force is clinical psychologist Shulamis Pollak, who works with United Hatzalah’s psychotrauma unit. Her job, and the job of her colleagues, is to arrive at impact sites fast enough to stop panic from hardening into long-term psychological damage. She describes how responders first regulate the nervous system, then help people think clearly, make safe decisions, and begin building a coherent story of what happened. That, she argues, is one of the best protections against post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Order matters. Narrative matters. In the first terrible hours after an attack, even logic can become a form of rescue.

What gives the piece its force is that it never treats trauma as abstract. It is in the barefoot children standing on shattered glass, the mother trying to sweep while still in shock, the responders replaying impossible choices after mass-casualty scenes. Near the end, Hoffman brings the story back to its hardest truth: healing, for many Israelis in the north, still depends on something they do not yet have—quiet. Read the full article.