How Regional Media Are Reading Iran’s Leverage in the Strait of Hormuz

In this piece, I look at how news outlets across the Middle East are reading the US-Israel-Iran conflict through the pressures closest to home: oil, missiles, uranium, armed groups, diplomacy, and the Strait of Hormuz.

The result is less a single regional conversation than a map of competing fears. Gulf and Saudi-linked outlets, including Al Arabiya, Arab News, The National, and Asharq Al-Awsat, tend to frame the crisis as an economic and maritime emergency. They are wary of Iran, but just as focused on shipping, oil prices, and whether military escalation is actually producing strategic results. Hormuz, in this coverage, is where geopolitics hits the price of energy.

Israeli media read the same crisis through a sharper security lens. Israel Hayom, Ynet, The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, and Haaretz differ in tone and politics, but they converge on a basic concern: President Donald Trump may settle for a deal that reopens Hormuz while leaving Iran’s enriched uranium, missile program, drones, and regional armed partners largely intact. The Israeli press is not simply cheering US pressure. Much of it is nervous that Iran may survive the war with more leverage than before.

Al Jazeera, Palestinian outlets, and parts of the Turkish press place more blame on US-Israeli military action and regional escalation. Palestinian coverage ties the crisis to Gaza, Lebanon, and wider Israeli ambitions, while Kurdish outlets focus on the risk that fighting could spill into Kurdish areas of western Iran. Iranian and Iran-aligned media go further, portraying enrichment as a sovereign right, missiles as deterrence, and Hormuz as legitimate leverage against Washington and Jerusalem.

The full article is worth reading because the press coverage itself tells a larger story. The war is no longer only about airstrikes and retaliation. It is about who controls the narrative, who can absorb pressure, and whether any diplomatic pause will solve the nuclear question or simply postpone the next crisis. I trace how each media sphere sees Iran not in isolation, but through its own political anxieties, strategic interests, and red lines.