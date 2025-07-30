Donate
Light Theme
Log In
How Saudi Arabia’s Mangrove Forests Are Boosting Biodiversity and Battling Climate Change
Pelican nest in a mangrove tree, Jan. 4, 2022 in Farasan, Saudi Arabia. (Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

How Saudi Arabia’s Mangrove Forests Are Boosting Biodiversity and Battling Climate Change

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2025

Saudi Arabia is going all in on one of nature’s best-kept secrets: mangroves. The Arab News reports on the Kingdom’s ambitious push to restore and expand its coastal mangrove forests, part climate solution, part tourism magnet, and all-around ecological powerhouse.

These salt-tolerant trees aren’t just pretty scenery. They stabilize coastlines, absorb massive amounts of carbon, protect marine life, and even reduce ocean acidification. Saudi officials call them “super ecosystems,” and they’re not exaggerating. With over 400 million mangrove trees already lining its shores, the Kingdom isn’t stopping there. By 2030, the goal is to plant 100 million more as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Teams from Red Sea Global and the National Center for Vegetation Cover are using drones, satellite imagery, and old-fashioned grit to plant mangroves from Jazan to the Eastern Province. It’s not just about digging holes in the sand. These trees need the right salinity, tidal timing, and even protection from nosy camels, which is why conservation teams are setting up fences and camera traps to keep the seedlings safe.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

And it’s not just an environmental win. These lush, green coastlines are becoming eco-tourism hotspots, perfect for kayaking, birdwatching, and soaking in nature’s calm while quietly helping save the planet. It’s all part of Saudi Arabia’s bigger Vision 2030 play: diversify the economy, protect the environment, and build something that lasts.

Mideast Daily News
ecosystem
environmental
mangrove trees
Saudi Arabia
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods