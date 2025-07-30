How Saudi Arabia’s Mangrove Forests Are Boosting Biodiversity and Battling Climate Change

Saudi Arabia is going all in on one of nature’s best-kept secrets: mangroves. The Arab News reports on the Kingdom’s ambitious push to restore and expand its coastal mangrove forests, part climate solution, part tourism magnet, and all-around ecological powerhouse.

These salt-tolerant trees aren’t just pretty scenery. They stabilize coastlines, absorb massive amounts of carbon, protect marine life, and even reduce ocean acidification. Saudi officials call them “super ecosystems,” and they’re not exaggerating. With over 400 million mangrove trees already lining its shores, the Kingdom isn’t stopping there. By 2030, the goal is to plant 100 million more as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Teams from Red Sea Global and the National Center for Vegetation Cover are using drones, satellite imagery, and old-fashioned grit to plant mangroves from Jazan to the Eastern Province. It’s not just about digging holes in the sand. These trees need the right salinity, tidal timing, and even protection from nosy camels, which is why conservation teams are setting up fences and camera traps to keep the seedlings safe.

And it’s not just an environmental win. These lush, green coastlines are becoming eco-tourism hotspots, perfect for kayaking, birdwatching, and soaking in nature’s calm while quietly helping save the planet. It’s all part of Saudi Arabia’s bigger Vision 2030 play: diversify the economy, protect the environment, and build something that lasts.