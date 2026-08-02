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How the Iran Conflict Is Bringing Israel New Regional Partners 
An Iranian young boy wearing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) uniform holds an Iran flag infront of Iran-made mssiled placed in the Azadi (Freedom) square during a rally to commemorate the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, on Feb. 10, 2021. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the Iran Conflict Is Bringing Israel New Regional Partners 

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2026

As President Donald Trump calls off threatened strikes on Iran amidst a pending framework, the regional conflict of recent months is producing ripple effects well beyond the battlefield, with negotiations, security contacts and political outreach emerging across the Middle East. 

In a wide-ranging analysis, How Iran Brought Israel Closer to Middle East Nations, The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente examines how the confrontation with Iran has coincided with renewed Israel-Lebanon negotiations, Syria’s pursuit of a security arrangement with Israel, Bahrain’s renewed engagement with Israel and fresh US pressure on Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. The developments have prompted debate over whether they represent meaningful diplomatic progress or temporary adjustments driven by the region’s changing security landscape.  

The article highlights the sharp differences among regional experts. On Syria, Nir Boms of Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center argues that shared security interests could create an opening for cooperation, while Joshua Landis of the University of Oklahoma believes Damascus lacks the leverage to reach a durable agreement. A former Bahraini diplomat likewise views Syria’s outreach as a pragmatic response to military weakness and the need for sanctions relief and international legitimacy.  

Analysts are similarly divided over Lebanon. Some see the renewed negotiations as an opportunity to strengthen the Lebanese state and curb Hezbollah’s influence, while others argue Hezbollah’s military power remains too entrenched for the talks to produce more than temporary de-escalation.  

The analysis also examines Bahrain’s continued commitment to the Abraham Accords and the prospects for Saudi normalization. While some experts see signs that regional relationships are adapting to a new strategic reality, others argue the obstacles—including Hezbollah, Iran and the Palestinian issue—remain substantial.  

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Valente’s full report explores how the confrontation with Iran is influencing political calculations across the Middle East—and whether the resulting diplomatic movement can outlast the conflict that helped produce it. 

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