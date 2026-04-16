How War With Iran Put 2 Global Chokepoints in Play

The world’s attention has swung back to the Strait of Hormuz, and in this explainer, I lay out why that matters far beyond the Gulf. What began with the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran has spread well past missile exchanges and into the arteries of global trade, where narrow waterways can suddenly become geopolitical tripwires. As I explain, Hormuz is not just another patch of sea. It is the outlet for a huge share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, and even limited disruption there can send tremors through energy markets, shipping costs, and supply chains.

The key point is that Hormuz is not formally closed in the legal sense, but it is increasingly choked in practice. No recognized maritime authority has declared an official closure, yet traffic is down, vessels have been turned back, and the risks facing shippers have multiplied. Mines, naval patrols, interdiction, electronic interference, and soaring insurance costs can make a route commercially unworkable without anyone hanging a neat little “closed” sign on the door. That is the distinction this story tries to make clear: a chokepoint does not need to be sealed to become dangerous enough to shake the world economy.

The Red Sea has reentered the conversation for the same reason. If Hormuz is the Gulf’s outlet, Bab el Mandeb is the southern gate to the Suez Canal. The Houthis have already shown they can menace shipping there, and the risk now is of simultaneous pressure on both routes. One disruption is costly. Two at once can drive up oil and gas prices, freight rates, insurance premiums, and delivery delays across continents.

The historical record gives this drama some ballast. The 1980s Tanker War showed that a chokepoint can be battered without being fully sealed. The 1967 closure of the Strait of Tiran helped ignite a wider war. The long shutdown of the Suez Canal showed that maritime crises can last, but they usually end only when politics and war shift with them. In this explainer, I argue that chokepoints are powerful tools of pressure, but they rarely deliver clean political victories. Read the full piece for the deeper history and the sharper sense of where this latest maritime showdown could lead.