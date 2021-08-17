IAEA: Iran Continues to Produce Key Material for Nuclear Bomb Core

Iran has continued to produce enriched uranium metal, despite ongoing talks on renewing its nuclear deal with the world powers, according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Iran has enriched 200 grams of uranium metal to 20% purity, up from 3.6 grams six months ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna said in a report issued on Tuesday. Uranium metal can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. Such production is prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Tehran has told the IAEA that it will use the enriched uranium metal for a research reactor. The US under President Donald Trump left the deal between Iran and world powers in 2018. Iran has since consistently been violating its terms.