IAEA Reaches Agreement on Cameras Monitoring Iran’s Nuclear Program

Iran agreed Sunday to allow UN nuclear inspectors to install new memory cards into cameras monitoring the country’s nuclear program. The agreement came after two hours of talks with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi had been preparing to report to the IAEA board meeting on Monday that an ad hoc agreement reached in February to monitor the nuclear program had collapsed. This was expected to lead to a motion in the UN Security Council to censure the Islamic Republic. But with the new agreement in place, the inspection process seemingly has been revived, and now Grossi says he will be returning to Iran for further talks to build trust between the IAEA and the new government of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.