Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
ICC Includes Israeli Infringements in Its Investigations 
International Criminal Court, The Hague, August 27, 2016. (OSeveno/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
ICC
International Criminal Court
occupied territories
investigation

ICC Includes Israeli Infringements in Its Investigations 

Uri Cohen
02/07/2021

The International Criminal Court’s decision to include “territories occupied by Israel” in the 1967 war in its territorial jurisdiction continued to generate waves over the weekend, as reactions poured in from across the region and the globe. The United States State Department expressed “serious concerns” over the international court’s ruling, reiterating Washington’s stance that “the Palestinians … do not qualify as a sovereign state, and therefore are not qualified to participate” in the ICC’s legal proceedings. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called the decision “pure anti-Semitism” in a rare statement released during the Jewish Sabbath, while Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh labeled it “a historic victory for justice and humanity,” saying Jerusalem had till now been treated as “above the law.” Friday’s announcement by the Hague-based court for the first time approved a future investigation into both Israeli and Palestinian actions in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, all areas captured by Israel over 50 years ago. Israel, as well as the US, objected, and is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.