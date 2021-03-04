Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
ICC Launches Controversial Investigation 
At the International Criminal Court in The Hagye , Netherlands (UN Photo/Rick Bajornas via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
ICC
International Criminal Court
investigation
War Crimes

ICC Launches Controversial Investigation 

Uri Cohen
03/04/2021

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday announced it was launching a formal investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. According to chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is slated to be replaced in three months, the court will look into actions taken by both Israel and Hamas in the the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem since June 13, 2014. The decision to start the investigation was made possible by last month’s ICC ruling, that decreed the court had jurisdiction over these territories. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not mince words in responding to the news, accusing the Hague of “undiluted anti-Semitism” and “hypocrisy.” Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, meanwhile, welcomed the decision, saying it was “necessary and urgent,” while Hamas called it a “step forward on the path of achieving justice.” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken concurred with Netanyahu that the ICC “has no jurisdiction” over the matter and said Washington “firmly opposes and is deeply disappointed” by the decision. “We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.