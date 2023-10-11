Donate
ICRC Fails To Access Prisoners Despite Talks With Hamas, Israeli Officials
Palestinians gather for a vigil outside the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Beirut, Oct. 11, 2023, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
10/11/2023

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday it has been in contact with both Hamas and Israeli authorities in an effort to access prisoners on either side but has not yet been successful. Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of ICRC North Africa and Middle East, confirmed the failure to secure access in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh announced that prisoner swap discussions would not take place until the current hostilities between Hamas and Israel have concluded. Since Saturday, unofficial estimates suggest that approximately 300 people have been abducted from Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The tension escalated on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected mass terror attack on towns near the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to retaliate with strikes on Gaza. The ongoing conflict has resulted in an increasing death toll; more than 1,200 people have been reported killed in Israel and more than 900 in the Gaza Strip.

