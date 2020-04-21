Donate
Recently in town. Mohammad Javad Zarif (Zarif Twitter account)
IDF Accused of Striking Iran-linked Targets in Syria

Charles Bybelezer
04/21/2020

Syrian state media on Monday night accused the Israeli military of conducting air strikes that a war monitor said targeted “military posts for Iranian militias in the Palmyra desert.” Notably, the alleged attack came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. The Israel Defense Forces have conducted thousands of strikes in Syria to prevent Tehran from establishing a permanent military presence there, and from using the war-torn country as a hub for the delivery of advanced weaponry to its proxy Hizbullah in neighboring Lebanon. The incident comes after the IDF last Wednesday was accused of targeting a vehicle just inside in Syria carrying Mustafa Mughniyeh, son of Imad Mughniyeh, a Hizbullah terror mastermind killed in a 2008 car bombing jointly attributed to Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the CIA. Over the weekend, Israeli officials said that Hizbullah terrorists had attempted to breach the fence on the Israel-Lebanon border, adding that they would submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council.

