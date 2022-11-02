Donate
IDF Officer Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Attack at West Bank Checkpoint, Kills Assailant
Israeli security forces investigate the scene of a car ramming attack that seriously injured an Israel Defense Forces officer, who killed his assailant, at the Bell checkpoint in teh West Bank near the Israeli city of Modiin on Nov. 2, 2022. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Car-ramming
West Bank
Checkpoint
Israeli soldiers

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2022

An Israel Defense Forces officer was seriously injured this morning during a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint from the West Bank leading into the Israeli city of Modiin. The assailant ran over the soldier at the Bell checkpoint and then exited his car brandishing an axe which he attempted to attack the soldier with. The soldier, who has not yet been named, shot his assailant, identified as a Palestinian man, and killed him. The IDF requested that footage of the attack not be published. The officer remains in serious but stable condition at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem. The border crossing had been closed the previous day due to Israel’s national elections.

