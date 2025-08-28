IDF Raid in Ramallah Sparks Clash Over Hamas Financing and Political Control

Israeli troops stormed central Ramallah in broad daylight last week, targeting money changers accused of funneling cash to Hamas. The rare raid, which unfolded near the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters and a crowded shopping mall, left dozens injured and sparked a fierce battle of narratives. Giorgia Valente reports that Israel framed the operation as a vital strike on Hamas’ financial networks, while Palestinians called it a deliberate show of force.

The Israel Defense Forces said they seized more than 1 million shekels and acted on precise intelligence. “Hamas funnels money through NGOs posing as charities, but also through money changers,” Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch told The Media Line. “Disrupting that network is crucial.” He defended the daytime raid as necessary because “money launderers operate openly in the daytime.”

Palestinian officials painted a starkly different picture. Nidal Foqaha, director general of the Palestinian Peace Coalition, argued that “storming into central Ramallah in broad daylight, the very seat of the PA, shows Israel is not interested in cooperation or stability. It is a provocative show of power.” He accused Israel of exploiting Hamas as a pretext to weaken Palestinian institutions and warned that the move could fuel new unrest.

The raid comes as Israel faces mounting global scrutiny over civilian deaths in Gaza. Hirsch acknowledged that Israel is “constantly vilified regardless of the facts,” while Foqaha insisted Palestinians remain committed to peace—if only they had a willing partner.

As Valente notes, the clash over the Ramallah raid reflects a deeper struggle: Israel insists it is dismantling terror networks; Palestinians believe they are being stripped of sovereignty. The full article captures the voices on both sides of this tense confrontation.