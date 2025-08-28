Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Raid in Ramallah Sparks Clash Over Hamas Financing and Political Control
Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on Aug. 26, 2025. (Zain JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

IDF Raid in Ramallah Sparks Clash Over Hamas Financing and Political Control

Steven Ganot
08/28/2025

Israeli troops stormed central Ramallah in broad daylight last week, targeting money changers accused of funneling cash to Hamas. The rare raid, which unfolded near the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters and a crowded shopping mall, left dozens injured and sparked a fierce battle of narratives. Giorgia Valente reports that Israel framed the operation as a vital strike on Hamas’ financial networks, while Palestinians called it a deliberate show of force.

The Israel Defense Forces said they seized more than 1 million shekels and acted on precise intelligence. “Hamas funnels money through NGOs posing as charities, but also through money changers,” Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch told The Media Line. “Disrupting that network is crucial.” He defended the daytime raid as necessary because “money launderers operate openly in the daytime.”

Palestinian officials painted a starkly different picture. Nidal Foqaha, director general of the Palestinian Peace Coalition, argued that “storming into central Ramallah in broad daylight, the very seat of the PA, shows Israel is not interested in cooperation or stability. It is a provocative show of power.” He accused Israel of exploiting Hamas as a pretext to weaken Palestinian institutions and warned that the move could fuel new unrest.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The raid comes as Israel faces mounting global scrutiny over civilian deaths in Gaza. Hirsch acknowledged that Israel is “constantly vilified regardless of the facts,” while Foqaha insisted Palestinians remain committed to peace—if only they had a willing partner.

As Valente notes, the clash over the Ramallah raid reflects a deeper struggle: Israel insists it is dismantling terror networks; Palestinians believe they are being stripped of sovereignty. The full article captures the voices on both sides of this tense confrontation.

Mideast Daily News
Hamas
Israel
Maurice Hirsch
Nidal Foqaha
Ramallah
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods