If Israel Is Winning, Why Are Israelis Still Running for Shelter?

If the Israel Defense Forces are winning, why are Israelis still sprinting to safe rooms? That is the tension at the heart of Maayan Hoffman’s report: a war that looks, sounds, and feels ongoing to the public, even as Israeli officials insist Iran’s military machine is being steadily ground down.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi argues that Israel and the Americans are battering Iran’s missile capabilities and broader war-making power. In his telling, Tehran spent 40 years preparing for this fight, only to end up firing erratically and failing to land meaningful military blows. The attacks are frightening, destructive, and deadly for civilians, he says, but they also reveal a regime losing coherence under pressure.

The numbers partly back that up. According to Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, Iran has fired about 400 ballistic missiles since the war began, and roughly 92% have been intercepted. Still, a handful have gotten through, striking places like Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, Arad, and Dimona. For ordinary Israelis, one siren is enough. A 92% interception rate is impressive on paper; it is less comforting when you are halfway down the stairwell.

Hoffman also brings in Seth Frantzman, who offers the necessary cold shower. Iran, he says, has adapted rather than collapsed. After earlier large-scale barrages in 2024, it shifted to smaller, more frequent launches designed to keep civilians rattled, force people into shelters, and create a constant sense of disruption. The use of cluster munitions adds another layer of chaos, spreading danger over wider areas even when the missiles do not deliver mass casualties.

The deeper point is that battlefield success and total disarmament are not the same thing. Iran is huge, hard to map completely, and likely still sitting on hidden stockpiles. The same lesson applies to Hezbollah. Even after repeated claims of severe degradation, the group has continued firing rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles. Frantzman warns against the old habit of declaring victory while the enemy still has teeth.

Near the end of the piece, Hoffman makes clear that this is not just a story about weapon counts. It is about the gap between military progress and public experience. Read the full article for the fuller picture of why sirens can keep sounding even when one side says it is winning.