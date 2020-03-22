Hundreds of Palestinians Ignore PA Prime Minister to Work in Israeli Jobs

Despite Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtyyeh’s plea to stay home because of the coronavirus, hundreds of Palestinians who work in Israeli jobs in the West Bank and east Jerusalem continued to show up for work. The choice between obeying the PM and earning a living was no choice at all according to many who have been asked or interviewed. The salaries of the 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israeli towns and businesses make up 14% of the Palestinian gross national income and are higher levels of pay than those located in Palestinian venues. The jobs are, however, threatened by new Israeli regulations cutting off movement of all citizens and residents as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus.