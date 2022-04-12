The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Imprisoned Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Granted UK Citizenship
Alaa Abdel Fattah in Cairo's Tahrir Square in June 2011, during the revolution that led to the resignation of Hosni Mubarak. (Lilian Wagfy via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Alaa Abdel Fattah
Egypt
prison
UK
Citizenship

Imprisoned Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Granted UK Citizenship

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2022

An Egyptian pro-democracy advocate who has been in prison in Egypt on and off for most of the last decade has been granted a British passport. The family of Alaa Abdel Fattah, who was a leader in the 2011 revolution that led to the deposing of Hosni Mubarak, made the announcement that he had obtained British citizenship on Monday in a move that appears to be designed to pressure Egyptian authorities to release him. Abdel Fattah, 40, was sentenced again in December – after spending nearly three years in pre-trial detention – to five years in prison, on charges of “spreading false news undermining national security.”  Last year, Abdel-Fattah’s family and his Egyptian lawyers accused prison authorities in Cairo’s Tora Prison of torturing him and denying him basic legal rights; he began a hunger strike earlier this month to protest the alleged violations against him. Abdel Fattah obtained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a math professor at Cairo University who was born in London.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.